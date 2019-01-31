WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Another Frigid Night; Some Snow Showers Friday

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on January 31, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today was one of the coldest days we've had in the past decade. The morning low in Philadelphia dropped to 5 degrees, with a wind chill of -11. The high only hit 18 today, that's a record low maximum for January 31st.

TONIGHT: A few clouds pop up. It's another bitter night with less wind, but a low around 10 in Philadelphia and -1 in some suburbs.

FRIDAY: We have a mostly cloudy day with continued uncomfortable cold, although not quite as windy and harsh as Thursday. Morning lows will still be in the single digits in many neighborhoods, however, and the afternoon high is only 22. Some midday snow showers are possible that could bring a coating, mainly south of Philadelphia.

SATURDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Clouds mix with sun. It's not as harsh with a high of 38. If you're headed to Punxutawney, dress warmly. It will be in the teens at dawn out there).

SUNDAY: Milder air arrives (finally!) with clouds and sun and a high around 48.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy. The high is a lot milder: 54.

TUESDAY: Look for more clouds than sun. It's still very mild with a high of 60. A shower is possible at night.

WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with rain possible a slightly cooler high of 49.

THURSDAY: The mild trend continues with periods of rain and a high of 52.
