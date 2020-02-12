Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flooding This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia hit 93 degrees early this afternoon, with a peak heat index of 101, officially making this the fifth heat wave of the year.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says we'll see downpours and thunderstorms through the rest of the work week.


TONIGHT: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will cause areas of flash flooding into the mid evening hours. Then, it's a mostly cloudy, humid night with a warm low of 74.

THURSDAY: That front stalls near our area and a couple of impulses of energy ride along it. It will continue to be humid, with downpours and thunderstorms at times, mainly during the afternoon. That will hold the temperature to 83.
FRIDAY: It's more of the same: rather cloudy, warm and humid, with some showers and thunderstorms at times and a high around 84.

SATURDAY: It looks like the pattern will break for the weekend. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds and a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The humidity drops a notch too. High: 84.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with only the chance for a thunderstorm. High of 79.

MONDAY: It stays partly sunny, humid with a shower chance. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. The high hits 84.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunshine, with a high of 83.

