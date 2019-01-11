AccuWeather Alert: Light Snow This Weekend

We had plenty of sunshine in play today, but it was brisk and cold, with a high of just 34.TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear with winds finally dropping off overnight. It's still cold with our low in Philadelphia plunging all the way down to 23 and some suburbs dipping into the mid teens.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thickening clouds. The high is a cold 34. Winter Weather Advisories are issued for all of Delaware and far southern New Jersey from 7PM Saturday until 7PM Sunday, where the highest totals will occur. Light snow will break out Saturday evening between 6 and 10 p.m. from west to east as a good slug of upper level energy slides toward us. The snow becomes a bit steadier overnight, especially in the southern half of the region.SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning tapers as we head into the afternoon from north to south, as an area of low pressure passes off the Carolina coast and heads out to sea. Snowfall amounts: just flurries for the Poconos; Lehigh Valley: Coating to 1"; Philadelphia Metro: 1" to 2"; Delaware and far southern New Jersey including Millville, Atlantic City & Cape May: 2" to 4". The high hits 34.MONDAY: The storm is gone. Look for a partly sunny, but cold start to the work week with a high of just 36.TUESDAY: It's mostly sunny with an improved high of 42.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Temperatures continue to run a bit milder with another high around 44. A rain or wet snow shower can't be ruled out late in the day or at night.THURSDAY: Its brisk and chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 38.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with some sun, with a rain or snow shower possible. The high: 42.--------------------