AccuWeather Alert: Messy Winter Storm Wednesday

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on February 18, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Meteorologist Cecily Tynan Wednesday's storm will begin as snow across most of the region before changing to a mix and then rain.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of our area for Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Look for patchy clouds with brisk and colder conditions overnight. The low is 24n Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip into the upper teens.

TUESDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day with increasing clouds later in the afternoon and evening. The high dips to 38.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds are thick at daybreak. Snow arrives from south to north, probably holding off in Philadelphia until after the morning commute.
Snow arrives in our region from southwest to northeast fairly quickly through the mid to late morning. The steadiest snow, mixing with sleet, falls around lunchtime into the afternoon, creating problems in the roads.
Wednesday evening is when the transition to rain across the area occurs from south to north, likely after sunset in Philadelphia. Northern communities, like the Lehigh Valley, likely never transition to plain rain.
Right now, looks like Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor will likely get around 3" of snow & sleet. South Jersey and Delaware: 1" to 3". Areas northwest of I-95: 3" to 5" of snow & sleet.
Later in the day, the snow begins to mix with sleet before eventually changing over to all rain. Temperatures hover around 33 much of the day before rising at night.

THURSDAY: There could be some leftover rain early, but that should end fairly quickly and we see some sun returning during the afternoon. It's breezy with our high improving to 57.

FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 48.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, probably during the morning. Some rain arrives in the afternoon and evening and continues through the night. The high is 45.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang tough with some additional rain possible at times. The high bumps up to 58.

MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, breezy afternoon with a high around 52.

