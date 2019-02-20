AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet, Slippery Roads Today

Clouds are thick in the morning with snow arriving from south to north and becoming particularly heavy around lunch time into early afternoon. Snow mixes with sleet and then eventually changes to rain from south to north during the afternoon and evening. Near I-95, roads are still expected to remain slippery through dinner time with gradual improvement in the evening. Farther north in places closer to the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, we may never fully change to straight rain with icy roads possible through the night. The day time high is 33 with temperatures gradually rising this evening.SNOWFALL: Ahead of any change to rain, South Jersey and most of Delaware are probably looking at about a 1-3" accumulation of snow. Areas near I-95 get about 3-4". NW suburbs are in a 3-6" band.WINTER STORM WARNINGS and ADVISORIES have been posted for parts of the area. Get more atTONIGHT: Snow and ice changes to rain in most areas. Temperatures will also rise into the upper 30s and perhaps the low 40s by morning. Rain tapers off by daybreak in most neighborhoods.THURSDAY: Any lingering showers end quickly. Clouds give way to some sun. It's breezy and very mild with a high of 55. This will promote plenty of melting, especially with the higher sun angle now that we're into the second half of February.FRIDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high around 48.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, probably during the morning. Some rain arrives in the afternoon and evening and continues through the night. The high is 44.SUNDAY: Clouds hang tough with some additional rain possible in the morning. The rain should taper by the afternoon. The rest of the day looks breezy and mild with some late sun possible and an unseasonably mild high of 60.MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, breezy afternoon with a cooler high around 48.TUESDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. The high is 43. Some rain or snow is possible at night.WEDNESDAY: This is a cloudy, cool day with some rain and drizzle at times. The high is 43.--------------------