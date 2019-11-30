AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for parts of region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a cool, but dry and sunny black Friday. The high in Philadelphia only hit 45 degrees. That's six degrees below average. This is the calm before the storm. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for Upper Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and Monroe Counties Sunday morning through Monday evening for ice and accumulating snow.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear with winds dying down, but it's still very cold with a low in Philadelphia of just 29 and some suburbs dipping into the mid 20s.
SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with another chilly high of 44.
SUNDAY: A rain/ice/snow mix arrives toward dawn before changing to all rain. Areas from I-95 through the NW suburbs could see slippery roads for a time in the morning with those NW areas like Berks, the Lehigh Valley, NW Chester and northern Bucks and Montgomery counties taking the longest to improve. Untreated roads in the Poconos will probably remain slippery all day. Rainfall totals will average 1/2" to 1", leading to the possibility of flooding in poor drainage areas. The high is a cool 44.
MONDAY:A secondary low will develop Sunday night off the coast of Delaware, becoming the dominant storm on Monday as it moves slowly northeast. This will pull in cold air, changing the rain over to snow. The heaviest snow accumulations will be areas to the north, where 3-6" of snow is likely in the Poconos. At this point, a slushy coating to an inch is likely near Philadelphia, 1-3" in the N & W suburbs. But, snow amounts will depend on exactly where the storm develops, how quickly it intensifies and its speed. Those details should be ironed out through the weekend, so expected snow totals are subject to change. The high hits a cold 39.
TUESDAY: A morning sprinkle or flurry is possible, but overall, we're looking at partly sunny skies. It's still brisk and chilly with a high of just 43.
WEDNESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 46. An afternoon rain or snow shower can't be ruled out.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region with some flurries in the morning and some sprinkles in the afternoon. The high is 46.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's still chilly with a high of 48.
