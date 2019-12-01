AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton Counties Sunday morning through Monday evening for ice and accumulating snow.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Lows 28-33
SUNDAY: *ACCUWEATHER ALERT* Cloudy, damp and cold with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. The rain will likely begin as sleet and freezing rain north and west of the city. Several hours of ice is possible north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike which will make traveling slick. High 44.
MONDAY: ACCUWEATHER ALERT. We're watching the development of a coastal storm. Where this storm develops and how it tracks will determine whether or not we see accumulating snow in the city of Philadelphia. Right now most of the forecast guidance suggests rain changing to snow with the heaviest accumulations well north of the city (Lehigh Valley and the Poconos). But there is the possibility of a couple of inches here in the city as well if everything pans out just right. Temperatures will fall during the day. High 39.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 42
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a rain or snow shower during the afternoon. High 46.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, flurry. High 46.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High 48.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, chilly. High 42.
