AccuWeather: Breezy and chilly today, windy and cold this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sun is giving way to more of a "clouds and sun" mix during the afternoon. It's still breezy and chilly with a high of 44.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, it's still brisk and our temperatures dip back into colder territory again. We get a low of 26 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 20s.
SATURDAY: Colder air sweeps back into the region for the weekend with morning sunshine giving way to more clouds during the afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. The afternoon high is only 34 with a blustery wind making it feel more like the low 20s.
SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, cold day with sunrise temperatures in the teens and low 20s and an afternoon high of just 36. It won't be quite as windy, but blustery enough to give us wind chills in the upper 20s.
MONDAY: It remains cold with a high of 38. An approaching system will dish clouds back into the region during the day and late in the afternoon, some snow is expected to push into most of the region with a bit of rain and mixed precipitation in southern areas. This continues through the evening. While this is not a major snowstorm and precipitation may be light at times, slippery snow-covered roads are still expected.
TUESDAY: By morning, snow will be mixing with sleet and rain with precipitation likely winding down later in the morning or early afternoon. Some late sun can't be ruled out, although it will depend on how quickly the storm actually manages to pull away from us. A slower departure would keep us under more clouds and could even extend the time we're dealing with precipitation. We should have more clarity on exactly how this storm is going to behave as we move through the weekend. The high hits 36.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a cold high of 37. It will be brisk.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with another round of snow possible if a southern system manages to move close enough to us. If the storm stays south, we'll remain dry, but we'll probably see a lot of clouds through the day. The high is still cold at 37.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still cold with a high of 35.
