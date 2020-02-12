weather

AccuWeather: Breezy and chilly today, windy and cold this weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sun is giving way to more of a "clouds and sun" mix during the afternoon. It's still breezy and chilly with a high of 44.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, it's still brisk and our temperatures dip back into colder territory again. We get a low of 26 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Colder air sweeps back into the region for the weekend with morning sunshine giving way to more clouds during the afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. The afternoon high is only 34 with a blustery wind making it feel more like the low 20s.

SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, cold day with sunrise temperatures in the teens and low 20s and an afternoon high of just 36. It won't be quite as windy, but blustery enough to give us wind chills in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: It remains cold with a high of 38. An approaching system will dish clouds back into the region during the day and late in the afternoon, some snow is expected to push into most of the region with a bit of rain and mixed precipitation in southern areas. This continues through the evening. While this is not a major snowstorm and precipitation may be light at times, slippery snow-covered roads are still expected.

TUESDAY: By morning, snow will be mixing with sleet and rain with precipitation likely winding down later in the morning or early afternoon. Some late sun can't be ruled out, although it will depend on how quickly the storm actually manages to pull away from us. A slower departure would keep us under more clouds and could even extend the time we're dealing with precipitation. We should have more clarity on exactly how this storm is going to behave as we move through the weekend. The high hits 36.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a cold high of 37. It will be brisk.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with another round of snow possible if a southern system manages to move close enough to us. If the storm stays south, we'll remain dry, but we'll probably see a lot of clouds through the day. The high is still cold at 37.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still cold with a high of 35.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 brother shot, another stabbed in separate Philly attacks
Philly father facing charges in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
Shots fired at Uber driver in Fairmount Park
911 call details moments heroic boy saves family
Eagles to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as new head coach: sources
$1M Powerball tickets sold at NJ 7-Eleven, Wawa
Philly homicides, shootings already surpassing last year's record pace
Show More
South Jersey policeman adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers
Top 6: Winter activities in Philadelphia (Part 1)
Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Federal ban on evictions extended through March
More TOP STORIES News