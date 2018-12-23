WEATHER

AccuWeather: Breezy Christmas Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at Noon on December 23, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain at times. The rain will mix with snow in the Lehigh Valley where a slushy coating is possible on non-paved surfaces. Up to 2" possible in the Poconos. Lows 33-36.

MONDAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly sunny and breezy. High 46. Wind chills in the 30s.

TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Mostly sunny, chilly. High 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 45.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 44.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and much milder with rain developing. High 60.

SATURDAY: Clouds giving way to some sun, mild. High 53.

SUNDAY: Much colder with clouds and sun. High 41.
--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Here's how the Eagles can still make the playoffs
Eagles stay alive with 32-30 win over Texans
Couple shot inside Torresdale home with child inside
Repeat DUI offenders targeted in new Pa. laws
Athletic group benching NJ ref who told wrestler to cut dreads
Trump announces James Mattis will be out as of Jan. 1
Man shot during attempted robbery in Wynnefield Heights
Mulvaney says 'very possible' shutdown stretches into 2019
Show More
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills 222 in Indonesia
"Santa Joe" visits family of fallen Delaware Co. cop
Holiday atmosphere marred by violent Saturday in Philly
Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident
Revenge porn scandal rocks LAPD
More News