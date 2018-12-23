AccuWeather: Breezy Christmas Eve

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain at times. The rain will mix with snow in the Lehigh Valley where a slushy coating is possible on non-paved surfaces. Up to 2" possible in the Poconos. Lows 33-36.MONDAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly sunny and breezy. High 46. Wind chills in the 30s.TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Mostly sunny, chilly. High 42.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 45.THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 44.FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and much milder with rain developing. High 60.SATURDAY: Clouds giving way to some sun, mild. High 53.SUNDAY: Much colder with clouds and sun. High 41.--------------------