AccuWeather: Calm and cold Thursday, record heat this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8pm, but the snow squalls should be over with the energy responsible for them lifting out of the region and the westerly winds taking over. So this evening it will be windy & chilly with a clear sky. Lows ranging from mid teens to 22 across the region. Winds will be very light by morning.
THURSDAY: High pressure moves in and shuts off the winds. In fact, a low level inversion at just 2,000 feet or so above the ground will trap a shallow layer of cold air in place giving us highs only in the mid 30s with plenty of sunshine initially, but some high clouds moving in for the afternoon. This will be a classic cold and completely calm day.
FRIDAY: We start what will be a ridiculously warm stretch for what is statistically part of the coldest stretches of the year. Keep in mind the average high this time of year is 40 degrees. Friday will feature a lot of clouds, but some splashes of sun with highs rising to 53.
SATURDAY: The high of 66, tying the record set back in 1975. It's also mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two around. This is by no means a wash-out, however, and we'll be able to get outside and enjoy the mild weather for a good portion of the day with even some brightening to the sky.
SUNDAY: We will start with rain in the morning with brightening to the sky later in the day. This will be the peak of the heat with a high of 67. The old record is 72 in 1890!
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 52 (that's still 12 degrees above average).
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with the arrival of another front. A period of rain can't be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is still relatively mild: 50.
