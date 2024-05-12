Local families and businesses celebrate moms on Mother's Day

For so many, Mother's Day means continuing very special traditions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mothers are known for putting everyone else before themselves.

Today, we turn the tables, and put moms first as mothers all over are being honored by their families.

"We're going to Anejo for my mom, my wife and my sister, she's soon to be a mom. I have two kids with my wife and my mom is with us, as well. It's a great day!" said Anthony Lovina of Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Like many others, the Lovina family celebrated Mother's Day with a brunch in Northern Liberties.

The Landing Kitchen in Bala Cynwyd was packed as more families came to enjoy food and time together.

A parade of people lined up to purchase baked goods at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro.

"We open at 7, but I was told there were people parked out here at 6," said Sandy Burdsall, who was volunteering at the bakery and helping with crowd control.

It was a rainy morning full of determined people like Denise Rising, who flew from Denver to share this day with her family.

"All my nieces are having a big celebration for moms, grandmas and great grandmas," said Denise Rising.

At Kremp Florist in Willow Grove extra staff and delivery drivers were called in to fulfill all the orders.

They opened an hour earlier at 7 a.m. to accommodate the crowds and requests.

"All the holidays tend to be flower holidays and Mother's Day is definitely one of the top," said Scott Kremp, president of the floral shop.

Philadelphia social activist Anna Jarvis started Mother's Day as we know it on this date back in 1907, and it is still recognized as a Philadelphia born holiday today.