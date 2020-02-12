AccuWeather: Cold today, snowstorm on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures plunged overnight leading to some icy patches on untreated surfaces today. We'll see a good deal of sunshine, but not much melting of ice and snow with a high of only 33. Wind chills will be no better than the mid-20s, so bundle up in all your extra gear if you're headed outside.
TONIGHT: Clouds gather and snow arrives toward dawn. The low is 26.
THURSDAY: Snow gradually pushes into the region during the morning commute, turning roads slippery. The snow gains in intensity during the mid-morning and early afternoon, before lessening a bit later in the day. Snow will change to rain near the Shore. A change to freezing rain and sleet is likely during the afternoon closer to I-95, although that mixing line may pull up just short of the Delaware River. The high is a cold 32.
EXPECTED SNOWFALL: 3-6" for the heart of the Delaware Valley and along I-95. 6-9" for the Pa. Turnpike on northwest. 1"-3" For areas of central Delaware like Dover over to Millville and Hammonton on eastward toward Manahawkin and all areas SE of there.
FRIDAY: A light morning mix is possible, before clouds break for some sun. It's breezy and a bit milder in the afternoon with our high climbing to 38.
SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a partly sunny, brisk day with a high of just 34 and wind chills in the 20s.
SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for sunny breaks and a high of 36.
MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with snow and rain showers at times. Any snow is probably limited to the morning as the afternoon high rises to a more comfortable, seasonable 41.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, seasonable afternoon with a high of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. At some point, some showers are possible, but this will be rain and not snow with our afternoon high shooting all the way up to 49.
