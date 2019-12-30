AccuWeather: Drying Out, Sunshine Returns

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A warm front stalled over our region today, bringing more waves of rain and large spread in temperatures. Philadelphia hit 47 degrees for the high. But, Dover reached 70.

TONIGHT: Skies continue to clear, allowing areas of fog to develop. The low drops to a mild 41.

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. It will be a breezy day with a high of 50. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummers, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. High 43.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase through the day and rain develops again at night. High 48.

FRIDAY: It's another rainy day with rain on and off and a mild high of 52.

SATURDAY: A few showers will linger. Then Clouds will break for some sunshine during the afternoon. High 55.

SUNDAY: it's partly sunny and breezy. High: 44.

MONDAY: A mix of cloud and sunshine. High: 43.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
