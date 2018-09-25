AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warnings This Evening

WEATHER

September 25, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A tropical airmass has moved in with dewpoints now in the oppressive 70s. As soon as you walk outside you feel this change. This means any showers/downpours are very efficient rainmakers as they pass through. Brief heavy downpours with ponding on roads has triggered numerous flash flood warnings through the evening hours.

TONIGHT: After some evening downpours, its mostly cloudy, warm and humid. The low only drops to 71.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front approaches from the northwest. Ahead of it, we'll have a warm and very humid day with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84 (around 10 degrees above average). In the evening, some scattered thunderstorms develop. Some of these could be severe with damaging winds and hail.

THURSDAY: A brief morning shower is possible, but the big story will be the return of much cooler air. We'll see clouds mixing with some sun. Humidity drops, so it's much more comfortable. The high tumbles to about 72.

FRIDAY: A round of showers move through in the morning. Then, we'll see clouds, occasional sun and a comfortable high of 74.

SATURDAY: This is looking like a great day, with plenty of sunshine and a seasonable, pleasant high around 75.

SUNDAY: It's a nice close to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a nice high around 70.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. The high is 72.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and some additional rain. The high: 74.

