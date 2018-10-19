WEATHER

AccuWeather: Frosty Start, Milder Finish

Karen Rogers has the latest AccuWeather forecast during Action News Mornings on October 19, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: It's a cold, frosty start with temperatures in the 30s at dawn. Sun gives way to a few more clouds this afternoon. It's milder with a high around 63. A shower or two arrives later at night.
SATURDAY: A few overnight showers will move from northwest to southeast, so you may have a shower in the morning, especially near the shore. We have lots of clouds and a milder afternoon with a high of 65. A few more spotty showers arrive at night.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will rule behind Saturday's cold front, with some cumulus clouds in the afternoon. It will also be very windy with gusts near 40 mph. Eagles fans will want to bundle up with layers beneath their jerseys at the Linc (the same goes for Union fans in Chester). We have a high of just 49, but wind chills will be in the low 40s.

MONDAY: It looks like a sunny, but cold start to the new work week. Look for sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 30s and an afternoon high of 55.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a milder high of 62. A weak front could trigger a night time shower in the Poconos.

WEDNESDAY: We see a mix of clouds and sun with a cool breeze and a chillier high of 57.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny, but it's still quite cool. The high is 54.

