Weather

AccuWeather: Heavy rains bring Flash Flood Warnings

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy rains that have been falling on the area throughout Monday afternoon have prompted Flash Flood Warnings for Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

That also includes a Flash Flood Emergency that is in effect for the northern portion of Philadelphia. It is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said this is a life-threatening situation with numerous water rescues reported.

Residents in those areas are told to move to higher ground if floodwaters threaten.

A Flash Flood Emergency is issued for "exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon."

TODAY: It's hot and humid today with a high of 94. With high humidity, it will feel like it's in the upper 90s. Watch for a few gusty thunderstorms early this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center says an isolated storm could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

EMBED More News Videos

Melissa Magee has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



TUESDAY: It stays rather hot and humid with just a spotty storm in the afternoon. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. It stays hot and humid with a high of 91.

THURSDAY: The heat rolls on with clouds and sun and a hot high of 92.

FRIDAY: We'll see some sun mixing with the clouds. It remains humid with the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Our high hits 90.
SATURDAY: It could be a bit wet to start the weekend with more clouds, some sun and a few showers or thunderstorms. High 90.

SUNDAY: The heat continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubling new sign in the fight against COVID-19 in New Jersey
34 shot, 9 dead after weekend of gun violence in Philadelphia
Husband shot wife inside their Montco home: Police
Teen girl killed in Hockessin crash; several others injured
NJ Transit train and light rail return to full weekday service
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge COVID-19 can spread in air
Show More
Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
Rutgers University: Majority of courses will be remote this fall
Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
Berks County baby has hearing restored
Philadelphia Zoo reopens to members Monday, to the public Thursday
More TOP STORIES News