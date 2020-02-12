AccuWeather: Heavy rains bring Flash Flood Warnings

That also includes a Flash Flood Emergency that is in effect for the northern portion of Philadelphia. It is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said this is a life-threatening situation with numerous water rescues reported.
Residents in those areas are told to move to higher ground if floodwaters threaten.
A Flash Flood Emergency is issued for "exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon."
TODAY: It's hot and humid today with a high of 94. With high humidity, it will feel like it's in the upper 90s. Watch for a few gusty thunderstorms early this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center says an isolated storm could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
TUESDAY: It stays rather hot and humid with just a spotty storm in the afternoon. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. It stays hot and humid with a high of 91.
THURSDAY: The heat rolls on with clouds and sun and a hot high of 92.
FRIDAY: We'll see some sun mixing with the clouds. It remains humid with the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Our high hits 90.
SATURDAY: It could be a bit wet to start the weekend with more clouds, some sun and a few showers or thunderstorms. High 90.
SUNDAY: The heat continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast