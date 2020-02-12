Weather

AccuWeather: Hotter Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. The low 68 in the suburbs and 73 in the city.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a hot and even more humid air mass in place. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. Our high ticks up to 91.

TUESDAY: This is another hot and humid day with yet another thunderstorm possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is around 91.

WEDNESDAY: We're basically stuck on "repeat". Sun mixes with clouds. It's hot and humid with a high of 90. There's a slightly better chance of a shower or thunderstorm. If we hit 90 for the third straight day, this will mark Heat Wave #5.

THURSDAY: The beat goes on. It's warm and humid with a spotty thunderstorm. The only notable change is that the high may slip out of the 90s, but we're still going with a very similar 89.

FRIDAY: It's more of the same: warm and humid, some thunderstorms at times and a high around 87. This may be a cloudier day than the previous several days.

SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with continued high humidity and another spotty storm possible. The high slides to 86.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. The high 85.

