PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. The low 68 in the suburbs and 73 in the city.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a hot and even more humid air mass in place. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. Our high ticks up to 91.
TUESDAY: This is another hot and humid day with yet another thunderstorm possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is around 91.
WEDNESDAY: We're basically stuck on "repeat". Sun mixes with clouds. It's hot and humid with a high of 90. There's a slightly better chance of a shower or thunderstorm. If we hit 90 for the third straight day, this will mark Heat Wave #5.
THURSDAY: The beat goes on. It's warm and humid with a spotty thunderstorm. The only notable change is that the high may slip out of the 90s, but we're still going with a very similar 89.
FRIDAY: It's more of the same: warm and humid, some thunderstorms at times and a high around 87. This may be a cloudier day than the previous several days.
SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with continued high humidity and another spotty storm possible. The high slides to 86.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. The high 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Hotter Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More