AccuWeather: Humid, spotty storms today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have clouds and a few sunny breaks today. Some additional spotty showers and storms are likely and a few strong storms can't be ruled out, along with some heavy downpours. The high hits 80.
TONIGHT: Any showers or storms wrap up early and we transition to patchy clouds overnight with humidity levels gradually dropping off. The overnight low is a comfortable 64.
SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine with a hot high around 90. Humidity levels be lower, but you'll still want cool drinks if you're outside working or playing. And don't forget the sunscreen!
SUNDAY: This is another day of abundant sunshine, but it's a bit hotter and during the afternoon, the humidity will gradually rise. The high ticks up to 93.
MONDAY: Look for an even hotter and more humid day. We'll have plenty of sunshine. The high climbs to 94, but with growing humidity in place, it will probably feel like the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: The hot, steamy pattern marches on. We'll see partly sunny skies with a high of 95 and heat index values close to 100. By the way, the record high for this date is 97 set back in 2011.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid weather hangs on. We have another partly sunny look with a sticky high of 93. An approaching front may trigger an afternoon thunderstorm.
THURSDAY: The heat ratchets down slightly, but it's still humid and unsettled with partial sunshine and another afternoon thunderstorm around. The high is 90.
FRIDAY: Finally, we drop out of the 90s, our season's first heat wave breaks. We see a mix of clouds and sun with another spotty thunderstorm in play. The high dips to 86.
