AccuWeather: Humid, unsettled the next few days

TONIGHT: Humidity stays through the roof with lots of clouds. Scattered downpours will roam into some neighborhood until about the 10pm hour. After it is just cloudy with patchy fog developing. The low is 70.

THURSDAY: We are kind of in between systems with one low off to the east and another back to our west. We will see plenty of clouds once again, but only a stray t'storm/shower. High pressure scooting by to our north will try to push in slightly drier air. Dewpoints likely fall back slightly to the upper 60s vs. the lower 70s of late, but that is technically still very humid vs. tropical. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: That high pushes eastward and dewpoints jump back into the 70s. We should see a few breaks of sun, but with the stalled frontal boundary nearby an isolated t'storm is possible. High of 86.

SATURDAY: It's seasonably warm and very humid with afternoon downpours and thunderstorms possible. But by no means is this a wash out. The high is very warm: 89.

SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sun. This will be by far the brightest day as of late. It's still humid and hotter with a high of 93 and a heat index of 100. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon.

MONDAY: Our work week starts with partly sunny skies and the same sort of hot and humid pattern that developed on Sunday. A stray thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 92.

TUESDAY: It looks like yet another hot and humid one with partial sunshine and a high of 92. Another storm is possible her and there.

