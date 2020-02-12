weather

AccuWeather: Ice Developing Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Spotty light sleet and freezing rain developing this morning for Delaware and south Jersey, in the afternoon for out southeastern Pennsylvania suburbs. The precipitation will become somewhat steadier (stays light though) during the afternoon. A minor ice accretion is possible which will create slick spots on untreated surfaces like sidewalks, driveways, secondary roads, cars, trees. It does not look like enough to lead to power outages or trees down. High 30.

TONIGHT: On/off light sleet and freezing rain ending early with some leftover spotty freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows 24-28.

SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): There could be a touch of spotty freezing drizzle leftover across south Jersey, but for the most part we're looking at a mostly cloudy day. High 37.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Cloudy and cold with a touch of snow, sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon or it could wait until the overnight. High 34.

TUESDAY: This is when a significant winter storm could move in. Cold air will be trapped at the surface while warm air moves in aloft. We will see a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Who gets exactly what is up in the air right now. However, someone in the area has the potential to see a major ice storm come Tuesday. High 34.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays cold. High 36.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a touch of sleet and/or rain during the afternoon. High 39.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning somewhat milder. High 42.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Early commuters wake up to fresh coating of snow
Residents dig out from Sunday's storm
Residents digging out from more snow
Tri-state area prepares for second snowstorm in a week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
Teachers present snarky Valentine's Day gifts outside Mayor Kenney's house
2 of 3 women involved in brutal carjacking captured: Police
Valentine's Day hotspot nearly frozen out after heat lamps stolen
Investigation: Romance schemes on the rise during pandemic
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Couple 'falls' in love on SEPTA bus; still married 73 years later
Show More
3-week-old girl killed in Boulevard crash was being held in mother's lap: Police
Local hardware store owners are loving the winter weather
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on 'hatred,' not facts
Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia
COVID-19 testing for US flights rejected by major airlines
More TOP STORIES News