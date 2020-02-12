AccuWeather: Ice Developing Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Spotty light sleet and freezing rain developing this morning for Delaware and south Jersey, in the afternoon for out southeastern Pennsylvania suburbs. The precipitation will become somewhat steadier (stays light though) during the afternoon. A minor ice accretion is possible which will create slick spots on untreated surfaces like sidewalks, driveways, secondary roads, cars, trees. It does not look like enough to lead to power outages or trees down. High 30.
TONIGHT: On/off light sleet and freezing rain ending early with some leftover spotty freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows 24-28.
SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): There could be a touch of spotty freezing drizzle leftover across south Jersey, but for the most part we're looking at a mostly cloudy day. High 37.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Cloudy and cold with a touch of snow, sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon or it could wait until the overnight. High 34.
TUESDAY: This is when a significant winter storm could move in. Cold air will be trapped at the surface while warm air moves in aloft. We will see a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Who gets exactly what is up in the air right now. However, someone in the area has the potential to see a major ice storm come Tuesday. High 34.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays cold. High 36.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a touch of sleet and/or rain during the afternoon. High 39.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning somewhat milder. High 42.
