AccuWeather: Icy mess for part of the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It remains cloudy and cold. Any snow that melted into puddles will refreeze overnight. Lows in the teens for most.
FRIDAY: Another weak disturbance will be riding along the boundary to our south, but arctic air to our north is flowing into our region and will keep this next system down across Virginia and the southern Delmarva leaving us cloudy, but dry. Maybe a few flurries make it into the Dover-Cape May areas, but nothing substantial. With abundant cloud cover tomorrow highs will fail to reach freezing. We are going for near 30. If we are lucky a few breaks of sun may try to pop out late in the day. Dewpoints will be crashing down into the single digits signifying that arctic airmass so get the chapstick and hand creams ready, a very dry skin day is on the way.
SATURDAY: Low pressure coming up from the eastern Gulf will brush by just close enough to give us a period of sleet and freezing rain starting in the evening and lasting through the night. This looks to end around daybreak on Sunday. The good news with this is the storm is weak and minimal precipitation is expected. With that being said the heart of our area could see a light icing of 1/10" glaze on untreated surfaces. Temperatures will be plenty cold enough with another day of highs only at 30 degrees. We aren't expecting power outages or broken tree limbs, but it would be advisable to limit travel on Saturday evening into early Sunday as there will definitely be slick spots.
SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): This is a mostly cloudy, chilly day. Any leftover freezing drizzle in the morning will end fast. Some melting in the afternoon with the high of 37.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Cold air settles into the region. We have mostly sunny skies, but the high only reaches 34.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region and a mix of snow and ice is likely with a larger winter storm, especially in the morning. Our high hits 34.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a slightly improved high of 36.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Icy mess for part of the weekend
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News