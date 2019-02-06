AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Rain Late Today

Any early sunshine will tend to fade behind increasing clouds this afternoon. Some late day rain is possible, beginning in the northwest suburbs. The high is a cooler 47.TONIGHT: The evening looks rainy with some additional rain and drizzle overnight. The low isn't all that bad; we only dip to 42, which is actually the average high for this time of year.THURSDAY: Some early rain and drizzle is possible. We can't rule out a couple sunny breaks during the afternoon, but then more clouds build in late in the day and another round of rain moves in at night. The high improves slightly to 53.FRIDAY: Rain and drizzle are possible at times during the morning. Clouds give way to some sun after that and the winds pick up a bit. Our afternoon high climbs to 62, but at some point during the afternoon and evening, temperatures will plunge again.SATURDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies, but the big story will be the change in how it feels. Look for sunrise temperatures around freezing and a brisk and colder high of just 36. Wind chills will be in the 20s much of the time.SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds during the day. The high is a cold 38. A bit of sleet and snow is possible at night.MONDAY: A morning snow shower can't be ruled out. Overall, though, clouds give way to some sun. The high is 40.TUESDAY: Clouds increase during the day. The high is 39. Another mix of rain and sleet is possible at night, as February is definitely deciding to act a lot more like February.WEDNESDAY: Some additional rain, sleet and snow is possible in the morning. It remains rather cloudy after that with a high around 37.--------------------