AccuWeather: Lingering light rain and snow into the afternoon

SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a partly sunny, brisk day with a high of just 34 and wind chills in the teens and low 20s.
SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for sunny breaks and a high of 36.
MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with some snow and rain showers at times. Any snow is probably limited to the morning as the afternoon high rises to a more comfortable, seasonable 40.
TUESDAY: A sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out in the morning. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny, seasonable afternoon with a high of 45.
WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny, breezy and mild with our afternoon high shooting all the way up to 51.
THURSDAY: We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a shower, and a mild high of 53.
