AccuWeather: Midday rain, chilly evening, more rain Saturday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's rather cloudy overall today with a period of rain from late morning into mid afternoon. The high is 55 around lunch time. As the rain moves away, the winds pick up and temperatures drop. We'll be in the mid 40s by dinner time.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, but it's brisk and chilly with our temperature dipping to about 40 in Philadelphia by 11 p.m. and all the way down to 32 toward dawn.
SATURDAY: A bit of morning sun will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a brisk and chilly high of 49. Rain arrives in the evening and becomes steadier at night and overnight.
SUNDAY: The rain continues into the morning and could linger into the early afternoon, especially to the east of Philadelphia. You will probably need rain gear for the Philadelphia Marathon. The Eagles game will likely be dry, but it will be a good idea for fans to keep an eye on the forecast, as some lingering light rain might still be hanging around during the first quarter. The high is a chilly 49. It will be a bit windy.
MONDAY: We have partly sunny skies with only a few occasional clouds and a chilly high of 53.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds through the day and the high is a bit milder: 58.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds move into the region and some rain is likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is a mild 58.
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): The rain likely ends around dawn and temperatures will be in the mid 40s for the start of the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade. Otherwise, this looks like a partly sunny, windy and cooler day with a high around 48.
FRIDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with a high of just 46.
