AccuWeather: Midday Storms Today, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some morning showers are possible. Around midday, look for a line of brief but gusty showers and thunderstorms that could produce some isolated wind damages. After that, some sun comes back, but it's still very windy with gusts as high as 40-50 mph through the afternoon. The high is 64, but temperatures will tumble into the mid 50s by dinner time.
TONIGHT: Strong, blustery winds continue overnight with some gusts as high as 40 mph. The low is a chilly 40.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Clouds give way to some sun. It's still very windy, with gusts near 40-50 mph again and the chance of a spotty shower Our high dips all the way down to 52.
SATURDAY: Finally, we have a day with no rain in the forecast! Look for partly sunny skies, a cool breeze and a high of 57.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning sunshine gives to to increasing clouds and rain arrives at night. The rain could be heavy at times. The high improves to 64.
MONDAY: Lingering rain is likely in the morning. Otherwise, this is a windy day with clouds breaking for sun and a warm high of 72.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high cools to a seasonable 61.
WEDNESDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day with a mix of clouds and sunny breaks and a high of just 58. Some rain is possible.
THURSDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with another shower at times. It's still cool with a high of just 55.
