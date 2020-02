AccuWeather: Mild President's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Winds WNW 5-10 mph. Lows 26-32.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Mostly sunny and mild. High 50.TUESDAY: Cloudy and mild with a bit of rain during the afternoon. High 53.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 46.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 36.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 38.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 47.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 52.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app