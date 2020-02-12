AccuWeather: Mild President's Day

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Winds WNW 5-10 mph. Lows 26-32.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Mostly sunny and mild. High 50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and mild with a bit of rain during the afternoon. High 53.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 46.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 36.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 38.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 47.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 52.

