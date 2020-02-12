AccuWeather: Mild With More Clouds Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Melissa Magee the start of the week features mild temperatures with the chance of rain.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows 30-33.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. High 59.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 51.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers, mainly during the afternoon. High 53.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning blustery and cooler. High 46.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. High 41.
SATURDAY: Cold and brisk. High 40.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 39.
