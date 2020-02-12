Weather

AccuWeather: Mild With More Clouds Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Melissa Magee the start of the week features mild temperatures with the chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows 30-33.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. High 59.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 51.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers, mainly during the afternoon. High 53.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning blustery and cooler. High 46.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. High 41.

SATURDAY: Cold and brisk. High 40.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 39.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people shot, wounded in Maple Shade, New Jersey
THON raises more than $11M for pediatric cancer research
The Phanatic has gotten a makeover! See his new look
Toy poodle scooped up by hawk found 28 hours later
Man shot 4 times while walking dog: Reports
Clara Barton Elementary School to reopen Monday after asbestos cleanup
House fires leaves 2 injured in Collingswood, New Jersey
Show More
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Mummers celebrate Mardi Gras
Crash sends truck into West Philly home
Gunman fires on Trenton home shooting 1 inside
Zamboni driver makes NHL debut as emergency goalie
More TOP STORIES News