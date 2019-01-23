AccuWeather: Milder Today, Flooding Rain Thursday Morning

Clouds thicken today. It's a lot milder with temperatures rising into the mid 40s by dinner time. A few late day sprinkles and showers are possible. Some midday freezing rain is possible for a time in the Poconos today with slippery roads possible.TONIGHT: Rain becomes steadier later tonight and overnight. Temperatures keep rising into the mid 50s by dawn.THURSDAY: Rain is heavy at times during the morning and up until about midday. Precipitation tapers during the afternoon and probably exits the coast by about 3 or 4 p.m.. It's breezy and very mild with a high of 56 in the morning. Temperatures probably fall back into the 40s during the afternoon. High 54.FRIDAY: Look for a brisk and colder day with a combination of sun and clouds and a high of just 36. Wind chills: 20's.SATURDAY: This is a partly sunny, blustery and very cold one. The high is 31 with wind chills in the 20's.SUNDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy and chilly, but somewhat milder second half of the weekend. A few flurries and snow showers are possible later in the day. The high: 41.MONDAY: A lingering snow shower is possible early, but in general, this is a day that features clouds breaking for some sun. The high is a bit cold: 38.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain, ice and snow possible later in the day. Snow is also possible at night. The high is 42.WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, brisk and colder day with a high plunging to 29.--------------------