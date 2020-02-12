AccuWeather: More Clouds, Climbing Temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some morning clouds gave way to mostly sunny skies today and a milder high of 46.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold as recent nights, with a low of 33.
THURSDAY: A rather robust piece of upper level energy will be swinging through the first half of the day, bringing clouds through at least lunchtime before we see some late day sunshine. High: 49.
FRIDAY: We're in the warm sector to end our week and winds turn to the southwest ahead of the cold front. Clouds lower and thicken through the day, but it's still the warmest day of the week with a high of 52.
SATURDAY: After some morning showers, it turns mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 45.
SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 44.
MONDAY: For MLK Day of Service it's mostly cloudy with the chance for a rain or snow shower in the afternoon. High: 40.
TUESDAY: It's rather cloudy with a sprinkle or flurry. High: 40.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. High: 41.
