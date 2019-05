AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty drizzle is possible late. Lows 51-54.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool for May. A touch of drizzle is possible during the afternoon. High 62.FRIDAY: A warm front will lift north during the day. As a result, it will become much warmer and a bit more humid by afternoon. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible in parts of the area with gusty winds and brief downpours. High 77.SATURDAY: An early shower is possible near the coast, but overall, this is a day of drying with clouds giving way to some sun. A nice afternoon! High 70.SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cloudy, damp and cooler with periods of rain. High 59.MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A spotty shower can't be ruled out during the afternoon. High 68.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 72.WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app