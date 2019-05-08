Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Overnight

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 8, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty drizzle is possible late. Lows 51-54.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool for May. A touch of drizzle is possible during the afternoon. High 62.

FRIDAY: A warm front will lift north during the day. As a result, it will become much warmer and a bit more humid by afternoon. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible in parts of the area with gusty winds and brief downpours. High 77.

SATURDAY: An early shower is possible near the coast, but overall, this is a day of drying with clouds giving way to some sun. A nice afternoon! High 70.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cloudy, damp and cooler with periods of rain. High 59.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A spotty shower can't be ruled out during the afternoon. High 68.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76.

