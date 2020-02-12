Weather

AccuWeather: Nice and Bright Today, Rain Friday Morning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine returns today and we get a nice, mild high of 60. Winds are light.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and some spotty showers develop during the overnight hours. The low is a bit milder at 47.

FRIDAY: Spotty showers in the morning will gradually break up and by lunch time, we'll not only be dry, but some areas may see some sunny breaks. The afternoon looks brighter and milder with a high of 65.

SATURDAY: Look for overcast skies with a chance of more rain at times. The high cools to 52.

SUNDAY: Clouds will linger and a leftover shower is likely in the morning. A second round of showers is possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. The high zips all the way up to a warm 70.

MONDAY: It's a nice start to the work week. Clouds mix with sun. The high is a comfortable 62.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another seasonably comfortable high of 60.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds gather again and another round of spring time rain appears likely. The high dips to 58.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's breezy with a high of 60.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Ocean City COVID-19 patient wants to contribute to medical research
1st COVID-19 death in Philly, 342 positive cases
NJ rolls out 2 new COVID-19 testing centers
Montgomery Co. relaxes COVID-19 testing rules as 2nd death reported
Partiers defying Philadelphia stay-at-home order
Show More
Stay at home order extended to Lehigh Valley; Pa cases top 1,100
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Here's how long COVID-19 can live on surfaces
No Easter Mass in Philadelphia, Archdiocese says
COVID-19 isolation taking toll on those living alone
More TOP STORIES News