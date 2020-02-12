AccuWeather: Patchy Fog And Drizzle

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says to expect another damp and dreary, but milder evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 48-55.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 63.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of heavy rain (remnants of Hurricane Zeta which is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening). At the very least, minor flooding is likely in some areas. High 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with lingering rain early. Becoming very chilly during the afternoon with temperatures falling through the 40's. Wind chills dropping down in to the 30's. High 48, and falling.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 52.

SUNDAY: Some sun early giving way to afternoon clouds. Turning milder during the day. High 60.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 59.

