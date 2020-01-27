AccuWeather: Quiet Weather Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We saw more clouds than sunshine today, with a relatively mild 46 degrees. That's five degrees above average. But, it felt cooler with the breeze.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with somewhat cold lows near freezing. In Philadelphia, we dip to 33. A few suburbs could dip into the upper 20s.
TUESDAY: This is another partly sunny and chilly day with a slightly cooler high of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixes with a few occasional clouds. The high slips to 42.
THURSDAY: This is another largely sunny day and for the first time in a while, we end up with a below-average high: 38.
FRIDAY: Any morning sun will give way to increasing clouds ahead of our next approaching frontal boundary. The high inches up to 45.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a rain shower possible. The high is 45.
SUNDAY: Clouds hang around and there could be some rain or snow showers at times. The high is around 43.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and it's milder with a high around 48.
