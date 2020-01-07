Weather

AccuWeather: Rain and wet snow late today, slushy spots possible

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds increase today. The high reaches 44. A mix of rain and snow arrives later in the afternoon and continues through the evening. Northern areas will see all snow. Closer to I-95 and down into South Jersey, rain will likely change to a period of snow by evening. Accumulations should be small and end up mainly on grassy surfaces with a few slushy spots possible on some roads. Total snowfall is only a coating to an inch or two.

TONIGHT: Any lingering snow ends around midnight. Some clearing is possible toward morning. The low is 32.

WEDNESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with blustery, windy conditions and some flurries or even a spotty passing snow squall. Wind gusts will run as high as 45 mph giving us wind chills in the 30s most of the day. The high is 41.

THURSDAY: Sunshine will be the dominant feature with a few patchy clouds around at times. Winds will drop off, but it's colder with our high stopping at about 36.

FRIDAY: Our next warm front arrives, delivering lots of clouds and the chance of rain late in the day or at night. The high shoots up to a much milder 53.

SATURDAY: This is an unusually mild day with a high of 66, tying our record high of 66 set back in 1975. But it's also a largely cloudy with a bit of rain at times.

SUNDAY: Clouds remain dominant and some additional rain is possible, especially in the morning. It's not quite as mild, but still well above average with a high of 60.

MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 49.

TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with the arrival of another front. A period of rain can't be ruled out. The high is 52.

