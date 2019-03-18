AccuWeather: Some Sun, Chilly Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quick rain or snow shower is possible in the morning (mainly south of Philadelphia), but overall, clouds mix with some sun today. Winds aren't very strong. It's chilly with a high of 48.TONIGHT: Skies clear, winds remain light, but it's cold. The low in Philadelphia is just 31 with many suburbs slipping into the 20s.TUESDAY: High pressure moves closer from the west and this will knock out most of the clouds. Look for sunny skies, light winds and a slightly milder high of 51.WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few more clouds, but it's still pretty bright. We're also a little milder with a high of 54. Spring officially arrives at 5:58 p.m..THURSDAY: Clouds increase and some spotty showers are possible at times, but this is not a washout. It's milder with a high of 58.FRIDAY: Sunshine mixes with a few clouds. It's breezy and seasonable cool with a high of 54.SATURDAY: We have abundant sunshine. It's breezy and slightly cooler with a high of 52.SUNDAY: Early sun will probably give way to a bit more cloud cover through the day. We're even milder with our high busting into the low 60s (we'll go with 63 in Philadelphia).MONDAY: Look for plenty of clouds as another frontal boundary arrives. A shower can't be ruled out, although as has been the case over the last couple of weeks, this looks like another weak, moisture-starved system with only a little bit of rain. The high is still mild: 64.--------------------