Weather

AccuWeather: Some Sun, Winds Diminishing Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have sun mixing with some patchy clouds with winds gradually dying down during the day. It's seasonable with a high of 48.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and it gets cold with a low of 31. A mix of light snow and sleet is possible before dawn.

MONDAY: Light snow and sleet may be falling during the morning commute. This will eventually change over to rain from south to north during the late morning and afternoon hours. Areas well to the north may keep the snow into evening, especially in the Poconos.
Across most of the area, any small accumulation should be washed away by the rain, but look out for slick travel before the change to rain occurs. The high is a cold 37.

TUESDAY: Look for periods of rain and drizzle through the morning and early afternoon. Some drying is possible later in the day. The high is a lot milder: 52.

WEDNESDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, breezy and much colder day with a high of only 38 and wind chills very often in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and an even colder high around 32.

FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and not as bitter with our high climbing to 38.

SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly milder high of 41.

SUNDAY: Look for a mostly sunny end to the weekend with a somewhat improved high around 44.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-impeachment New Jersey Democrat meets with Trump
FBI recovers van possibly linked to deadly Jersey City attack
Philadelphia police officer in critical condition after crash
Thousands attend Army-Navy game in Philadelphia
Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
Crime Fighters: Who killed Henry Travis?
Show More
NC man takes to social media after stealing $88k from bank
Bear jumps onto car on way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park
PPA employee assaulted by masked man: Police
Community gathers for traditional parranda in Hunting Park
One killed in double shooting at Strawberry Mansion barbershop
More TOP STORIES News