AccuWeather: Soon to be soaked

TONIGHT: This will be a great night to open the windows. With clear skies and light winds temperatures will dip down to 50 in the outlying suburbs and 58 here in Center City.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure sets up just east of Montauk on Long Island giving us an easterly component to the winds. At the same time high clouds will be streaming in through the upper levels of the atmosphere. A solid cloud deck of milky white sky looks to set up between 20,000 and 40,000 feet. It will still be a pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity, but nowhere near as bright as today.
THURSDAY: We will turn our attention to low pressure gathering in the southeastern U.S. This will bring a round of steady rain for the pre dawn hours on Thursday into mid morning on Thursday. Rainfall totals on the order of 1" to 1.5". Ponding on the roads and a slower than normal morning commute is expected. While we may see a few breaks of sun in the afternoon there will continue to be a threat of a spotty shower or t'storm as the upper level trough doesn't move through until late Thursday night. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: A nice end to the week. We expect mostly sunny skies with a refreshing breeze. The high is 76.
SATURDAY: Our weekend gets off to a great start with sunshine and a high of 84.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's quite warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sun for dad. A late day shower or thunderstorm is likely. The high shoots up to 88.
MONDAY: We remain stuck in a warm and humid pattern with partly sunny skies, an afternoon thunderstorm and a high of 86.
