Weather

AccuWeather: Still Comfortable Today, Hot and Humid Starting Tuesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, low humidity and warm temperatures today. The high is 86. If you have things to get done outside, this is the day for it.

TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds develop. It's still not all that humid. The low is 68.

TUESDAY: It will not be very humid as we begin the day, but it will feel more and more sticky heading into and through the afternoon. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 92. A late afternoon and evening drenching shower or thunderstorm is likely in some neighborhoods.

WEDNESDAY: This is a day of hazy sunshine and high humidity. Another stray late day thunderstorm is possible. The high is 93.

THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Look for a partly sunny, rather steamy holiday with a shower or thunderstorm possible in some areas during the afternoon and evening. The high is 91. While the evening is probably not a complete wash-out, it will still be important to keep your eyes on the forecast and on radar if you have plans to watch fireworks.

FRIDAY: The heat and humidity continue with a mix of clouds and sun and another chance of a couple showers and storms. Your high is 91.

SATURDAY: The hot and humid pattern stretches into the first half of the weekend. Yet another afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a sticky 92.

SUNDAY: This is likely a better day with lower heat and less humid air in place. There's the still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high dips to 88.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with low humidity and a pleasant high of 85.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roving crowd of teens damages multiple police cars
Police: Girl, 9, critical after illegal explosive device detonates inside home
ESPN: Miami finalizing sign-and-trade with 76ers to acquire Butler
2 good Samaritans save residents in Cherry Hill house fire
Fishermen hook 6-foot shark off LBI
Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths
Bill to make underage drinking a civil offense heads to governor's desk
Show More
Atlantic City's Haven Nightclub closing this summer
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
Man shot, killed in Logan section of Philadelphia, police say
NJ governor signs $38.7B budget, but chides lawmakers
Police: Man injured after stabbing in Spring Garden
More TOP STORIES News