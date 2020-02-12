Weather

AccuWeather: Summerlike Warmth Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with clouds developing late. It stays dry and mild with an overnight low of 57 in the suburbs and 61 in the city.

TUESDAY: Early clouds give way to a partly sunny, pleasant afternoon. It's also a bit warmer with a high of 82.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warm. The high hits 80.

THURSDAY: It begins to feel even more like summer with a rise in humidity and a chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Clouds mix with sun through most of the day. The high is 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely. It's still warm and humid with more showers and thunderstorms likely. The high creeps up to 85.

SATURDAY: We have a partly sunny start to the weekend with a left over shower or thunderstorm possible early. This will be a day of transition High near 80.

SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity drops and we get a nice, pleasant afternoon with a high of 75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a high of 73.

