PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with clouds developing late. It stays dry and mild with an overnight low of 57 in the suburbs and 61 in the city.
TUESDAY: Early clouds give way to a partly sunny, pleasant afternoon. It's also a bit warmer with a high of 82.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warm. The high hits 80.
THURSDAY: It begins to feel even more like summer with a rise in humidity and a chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Clouds mix with sun through most of the day. The high is 80.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely. It's still warm and humid with more showers and thunderstorms likely. The high creeps up to 85.
SATURDAY: We have a partly sunny start to the weekend with a left over shower or thunderstorm possible early. This will be a day of transition High near 80.
SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity drops and we get a nice, pleasant afternoon with a high of 75.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a high of 73.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Summerlike Warmth Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News