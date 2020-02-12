weather

AccuWeather: Sun returns today, wintry mix Friday morning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 40. It won't be quite as breezy, but still wind chills will make it feeling like it's around the freezing mark this afternoon. We'll see plenty of melting during the day with more re-freezing at night.

Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Adam Joseph explains the importance of the I-95 Corridor when forecasting a winter storm.



FRIDAY: A mix of snow, sleet and rain is possible in the morning, with an eventual change to rain. The best chance of mixed precipitation is north and west of I-95, but areas close to Philadelphia may also see some of this early on. Rain showers move out during the afternoon. The high climbs to a milder 44.

How meteorologists forecast winter storms
EMBED More News Videos

6abc's Chris Sowers explains how meteorologists forecast winter storms.


SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's brisk and a bit cooler with a high of 41.

SUNDAY: Super Bowl Sunday is now looking dry with clouds and some sun as the area of low pressure we are tracking looks to head east-northeastward and harmlessly out to sea. With this being 4 days out though we still have to leave the door open slightly to a correction back westward and a track closer to the coast, but for now that looks like a very low probability. High temperatures on Sunday are now moved up to 41.

MONDAY: It's brisk and colder. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to 36 with wind chills in the 20s.

TUESDAY: We could see some rain or snow showers during the day with clouds and some sun possible. The high hits 39.

WEDNESDAY: It's cold with some sun and a high of 32.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Reading neighborhoods still digging out from the snowstorm
Snow didn't stop Delco swimmers from taking laps outdoors
Parking spot saving begins as Philly digs out from storm
Nor'easter dumps nearly 30 inches of snow in Easton
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 78, recounts brazen carjacking: 'I'm scared to death'
School district suspends bus service after COVID outbreak among drivers
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia opens Thursday
NJ restaurants, gyms, casinos can increase indoor capacity
Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
What you should know about Gov. Wolf's proposed state income tax hike
Union unveils new 2021 secondary jerseys
Show More
ATF aiding investigation into 4-alarm boardwalk blaze in Ocean City
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Fly and press - Today's Tip
Embiid, 76ers continue dominance of Hornets, win 118-111
Flyers fall to Bruins in 4-3 OT loss
More TOP STORIES News