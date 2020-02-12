weather

AccuWeather: Sunday Morning Rain, Chance of Thunderstorms Sunday Night

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain developing late. Low 59.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp early with periods of rain during the morning. Skies will begin to brighten up with the return of some sunshine during the afternoon. This will be followed with the chance of gusty thunderstorms Sunday night. The high hits a warm 74.

MONDAY: Clouds, limited sun. Slight chance of a shower. High 61.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 63.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible, but most of the day looks dry. High 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. A shower is possible. High 61.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible. High 63.

SATURDAY: A bit brighter, with a high of 66.

