AccuWeather: Sunny and Cold Today, Weekend Storm May Miss Us

We have tons of sun today, but it's still brisk and cold with winds gusting into the 20s at times. The high is 39. It will feel like the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the day.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but if you're headed out this evening, grab your winter coat, hat and gloves. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s by about 9 p.m. or so with an overnight low dropping all the way to about 23 in the city. Some suburbs drop into the teens.SATURDAY: The weekend starts out mostly sunny and cold with a Saturday high of 38. Grab the winter gear if you have outdoor plans.SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing high clouds as a southern storm system draws closer to the area. Most model information still suggests that this storm will stay to our south with no precipitation for us. Should the precipitation shield spread farther north, southern Delaware and South Jersey would have a chance for some snow, primarily Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. But again, for now, this looks like a "miss" for our entire region. The high is 38.MONDAY: Clouds will give way to sun with that southern storm looking like a miss. The high ticks up to 40.TUESDAY: We have plenty of sunshine, but it's brisk and cold with a high of 38.WEDNESDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and our temperatures begin to turn in a milder direction. The high improves slightly to 42.THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds, but the high improves to 46.FRIDAY: This will be the mildest day we've seen in a while, but we'll also have a chance for some rain. Look for cloudy skies, rain at times and a high of 49.