AccuWeather: Sunny And Cooler

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 49. Winds WNW 15-25 mph.TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-34.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46.MONDAY: Becoming cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon. Some of the rain will be steady to heavy at times. High 48. Temperatures will be rising after sunset and most locations will be in the mid 50's just in time to ring in the New Year.TUESDAY: A leftover shower is possible during the morning, otherwise, breezy and very mild. High 60.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 43.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon (mainly south). High 45.FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A shower is possible in spots. High 48.