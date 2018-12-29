WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny And Cooler

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 29, 2018.

By and Chris Sowers
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 49. Winds WNW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-34.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46.

MONDAY: Becoming cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon. Some of the rain will be steady to heavy at times. High 48. Temperatures will be rising after sunset and most locations will be in the mid 50's just in time to ring in the New Year.

TUESDAY: A leftover shower is possible during the morning, otherwise, breezy and very mild. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 43.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon (mainly south). High 45.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A shower is possible in spots. High 48.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Video captures rescue of Philly officer after fiery crash
Man fatally stabbed inside Wissinoming home
Firefighters battle two-alarm house fire in Burlington County
Dems, Trump trade blame as shutdown rolls into 2nd weekend
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Chester
5 suspects sought for murder in West Oak Lane
Christmas Miracle: Boy, 3, gets the gift of life on his birthday
Former Delaware gov't official escapes injury after house explodes
Show More
Police: Woman sought for shoplifting attempt at Montco store
Man injured after shooting at take-out restaurant in Tioga-Nicetown
Special family given shopping spree to Willow Grove Mall
Three-alarm building fire causes traffic problems in NE Philadelphia
Mummers prepare for strut down Broad Street
More News