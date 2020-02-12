AccuWeather: Sunny and nice Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High of 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 33-42.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 65.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, mild. High 69.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 73.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 73.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High 74.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High 73.
