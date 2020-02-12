Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and nice Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High of 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 33-42.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 65.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, mild. High 69.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 73.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High 74.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High 73.

