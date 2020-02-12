AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Fay bringing heavy rain, flooding

1-3" of rain is probable with some spots going high as 4", especially in South Jersey and Delaware. Flash flooding is possible.
Strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected near the coast. A severe thunderstorm and isolated tornado is not out of the question today, primarily in our coastal counties. There's a high risk of rip currents at the shore; it's a bad day to venture into the water. The off and on rain continues into the evening. The high is 80.
A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in place today from Cape May north into New England for strong wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated severe thunderstorms.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect today in every county except Berks and Lehigh, where rainfall amounts may be somewhat lower. If you encounter flooded roads and walkways, turn around; don't drown!
TONIGHT: Fay moves off to the north and the rain tapers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in most neighborhoods. The low is 73.
SATURDAY: The weekend is hot and humid. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds on Saturday with a few showers or thunderstorms around and a high of 91.
SUNDAY: It turns even hotter with partly sunny skies, a slight chance for another shower or thunderstorm and a high of 93.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and warm, but not as hot and probably not as humid. The high looks to hit 88. A spotty storm is possible.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun mix with a high around 90. Another spotty storm can't be ruled out.
WEDNESDAY: Look for more heat and humidity with partly sunny skies and a high of 91.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's humid and could be even hotter. We're going for a high of 95.
FRIDAY: It's another day of heat and humidity. The high is 93. A shower or storm is still possible.
