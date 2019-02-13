AccuWeather: Turning Milder Next Two Days

Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds and some snow showers and flurries. The steadier snow showers moved through the northwest suburbs in the early to mid afternoon and have since pushed off into north Jersey. The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonably 43, but it felt near freezing with the wind chills.TONIGHT: It's brisk and cold, although winds will die down. We'll see some clearing. The low is 28.THURSDAY (VALENTINES DAY): Look for partly sunny skies with a milder high around 46. Winds will be a lot less blustery.FRIDAY: Clouds increase quickly. Some sprinkles are possible during the afternoon and at night as a cold front sweeps through. The high is a very mild 58.SATURDAY: Colder air returns. Look for mostly cloudy skies, a brisk wind and a high of only 39. There's a chance for some snow or rain, mainly south of Philadelphia. However, if a southern system passing us by shifts a bit father south, it's possible that we remain dry. The high drops to 39.SUNDAY: This is another chilly day with lots of clouds and a chance of snow showers and flurries during the afternoon from yet another potential feature passing by. While this doesn't look like a major precipitation maker, it currently appears to have a better chance of giving us something, versus missing us. The high hits 39.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Look for a partly sunny day. The high hits 40.TUESDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain or snow. This may hold off until night time or even Wednesday morning. The high is 38.WEDNESDAY: Some morning rain or snow is possible which could linger into the afternoon, depending on the exact movement of the system. It looks mostly cloudy, otherwise, with a high around 41.--------------------