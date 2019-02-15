WEATHER

AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Chilly Weekend

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We'll have clouds and some sunny breaks today with a spotty sprinkle or light shower here and there. The big story is the mild air rushing in from the southwest ahead of a cold front. Today's high is 58.

TONIGHT: Clouds remain fairly thick. Another sprinkle is possible. The low is 36.

SATURDAY: Colder air returns as our passing front pushes off the coast. Look for mostly cloudy skies, a brisk wind and a high of 41. A southern system looks likely to miss us to the south, leaving us with a nice, partly sunny day. If anyone was to get a touch of snow or rain, it would be southern Delaware and perhaps, Cape May county, New Jersey, but that's only if our passing system moves closer than is currently projected.

SUNDAY: This is another chilly day with a mix of clouds a sunshine. Some light snow and rain showers are possible late in the day and at night. The high hits 41.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): A lingering snow shower is possible in the morning, but overall, this is a dry, partly sunny day. The high hits 42.

TUESDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain, ice or snow, although it's very likely that any precipitation holds off until night time. The high is 39.

WEDNESDAY: The morning commute could be slippery as an icy mix is possible before a change to rain during the afternoon or at night. In general, this system looks a bit more potent than the features we saw over the weekend and it will be smart to keep your eyes on this forecast as we move closer to the event. The high is around 39.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, cool day with a high around 44.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain and snow possible. The high is 41.
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Round 2 brings snow, sleet, ice to Delaware, Lehigh valleys
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
Winter weather affecting city offices, courts
Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency for New Jersey
