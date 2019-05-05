AccuWeather: Warmer Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 49-53.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 74.
TUESDAY: Nicest day of the week! Mostly sunny and warm. High 80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Slight chance of a shower during the afternoon (mainly south and west of the city). High 69.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 63.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 70.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with shower possible. High 68.
