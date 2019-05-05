Weather

AccuWeather: Warmer Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 a.m., May 5, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 49-53.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 74.

TUESDAY: Nicest day of the week! Mostly sunny and warm. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Slight chance of a shower during the afternoon (mainly south and west of the city). High 69.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 70.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with shower possible. High 68.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother found of child abandoned in Kensington
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by faux ride-share driver
41 killed after Aeroflot passenger jet makes fiery landing in Moscow
Police: Man found shot in head inside burning car
Broad Street Run draws thousands despite inclement weather
'Avengers: Endgame' nears global record with over $2 billion
Show More
2 students injured after fight near Temple
2 women shot while sitting in car in Nicetown
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash
Man critical after shot 8 times in Wynnefield Heights
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
More TOP STORIES News