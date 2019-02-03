WEATHER

AccuWeather: Warmer Temperatures

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on February 3, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with patchy fog developing. Slick spots are likely after midnight. Patchy freezing fog may develop after midnight (between 3:00am-7:00am). Freezing fog is when the water droplets within the fog freeze on contact with the cold ground.This may create some slick spots out there so allow a little extra time to get to your destination Monday morning. Lows 27-30.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 55.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and cooler. High 48. A light wintry mix is possible at night.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 51.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild again with some rain. High 58.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. High 36.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chilly. High 38.
--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to snowed-in elderly couple
Folks still have jobs to do despite cold weather
Meteorite strikes in town in western Cuba
More Weather
Top Stories
How long will anthem be? How many Trump tweets?
Warmer temps bring people out into the city
3 young suspects in custody after police chase from Delco that ends in crash
Crews battle fire at Delaware City Refinery
2-alarm fire rips through Cheltenham home
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
Woman shot and killed while walking down West Philadelphia street
1 dead, another critical after car crashes into pole on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
Suspects sought for home invasion in Juniata Park
Police search for missing 17-year-old in Camden
Man critical after being shot while driving in Carroll Park
Body found along railroad tracks in Somerton
Gov. Northam says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
More News