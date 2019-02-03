AccuWeather: Warmer Temperatures

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with patchy fog developing. Slick spots are likely after midnight. Patchy freezing fog may develop after midnight (between 3:00am-7:00am). Freezing fog is when the water droplets within the fog freeze on contact with the cold ground.This may create some slick spots out there so allow a little extra time to get to your destination Monday morning. Lows 27-30.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 55.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 62.WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and cooler. High 48. A light wintry mix is possible at night.THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 51.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild again with some rain. High 58.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. High 36.SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chilly. High 38.--------------------