AccuWeather: Winds Of Change to bring winter weather, snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY: It's mild to start, but we'll soon feel the impacts of the cold front that moved through. After an early high of 50, temperatures slowly fall through the day. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 9:00am to 7:00pm. Wind gusts up to 50mph will make the afternoon feel like it's just in the 30s. There's a slight chance for a shower or snow shower this afternoon, especially north and west of the city.
FRIDAY: An arctic high pressure in southern Quebec will be in control and we'll see a bright and sunny day, but it will be very cold with highs of just 33. A continued breeze during the day will make for wind chills no better than the 20s in the afternoon.
SATURDAY: Snow will overspread the region near midday here in the heart of the area. For I-95 and SE, we will see a brief period of snow before a fairly quick changeover to a wintry mix and then rain. By 7pm all areas from Philadelphia on SE will likely be seeing plain rain as temperatures are rising. In the Lehigh Valley, the cold air will be entrenched longer and the period of snow will last into the evening before changing over to an icy mix and eventually rain. For a line from central Berks into northern Montgomery & Bucks Counties on northward is where you have the best chance of seeing 3" or more of snow before the changeover. This will make for a period of difficult travel Saturday afternoon and evening in these far northwest suburbs. We'll reach our high of 38 in the evening and it stays above freezing overnight.
SUNDAY: As the storm departs and high pressure builds into the region it's partly sunny, windy and cold, with a high of 39.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Bundle up for your day of service. It's at least dry and bright with mostly sunny skies. Cold air settles into the region and we stay below freezing with a high of 32.
TUESDAY: it stays cold with mixture of cloud and sunshine, and the chance of a few flurries. The high only hits 30.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. The high hits 34.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More